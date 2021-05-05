VIT Engineering Entrance exam 2021 to be held online

The VIT Engineering Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2021 for admissions into the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will be conducted as online remote proctored examination on May 28, 29, and 31, 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The applications will be closed on May 20, 2021.

Candidates are requested to complete the application at the earliest and take the examinations in a safe environment, the VIT said in a statement on Wednesday.

