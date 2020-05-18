Vizag cops beat up doctor for creating 'nuisance': Report

Visakhapatnam police recently beat up a doctor, tied his hands and dragged him on the road for allegedly creating nuisance in public and abusing the state government in an inebriated condition, according to multiple media reports.

A video of bare-chested Dr K Sudhakar being kicked by a police constable and floored on the road went viral on social media. According to reports, the police constable tied Dr Sudhakar’s hands behind his back and beat him up before bundling him into an auto-rickshaw to take him to the police station, in the presence of bewildered onlookers.

This drew criticism from the opposition parties. Telugu Desam Party, CPI and other parties claimed that it reflected the law and order situation in the state.

“It was an inhuman treatment meted out to a Dalit doctor for questioning the inefficiency of the government. The police and the ruling party leaders are trying to project him as a mentally challenged person to defend their action,” TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah alleged, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the police commissioner told reporters that the police control room had received a call stating that a person was creating nuisance on the highway at Akkayyapalem area. The police rushed to the place and ascertained that the person who was creating nuisance was Dr Sudhakar of Narsipatnam government hospital, presently under suspension.

“Sudhakar was in a drunken state and he behaved rudely with the police. He snatched the mobile phone from a constable and threw it away,” the commissioner said. “The doctor is apparently suffering from some psychological problems,” the police commissioner said.

Visakhapatnam police commissioner R K Meena later announced that the constable who behaved rudely with the doctor was placed under suspension, pending an inquiry.

