Vizag: Massive fire breaks out in Parawada Pharma City

A massive fire broke out at a pharma company is the Parawada Pharma City near Visakhapatnam late Monday night. No deaths have been confirmed as of now.

Andhra Pradesh: A fire has broken out at a pharma company in JN pharma city, Visakhapatnam. Fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported. — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

Fire, police and revenue officials have arrived at the spot. The injured are being taken to hospitals in Gajuwaka.

This is the third industrial mishap to occur near Vizag in just over two months. The LG Polymers styrene leak on May 7 at Gopalapatnam had killed 12 locals.

On 30 June, a leak of benzimidazole at a unit of Sainor Life Sciences Private Limited located in the pharma city in the same Parawada area has killed two employees and affected four others.

Developing story. More details awaited.