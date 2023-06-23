Vizag railway station renovation to gain pace

Vizag Railway Station's renovation, to cost Rs 390 crore, is expected to gain pace with its structural design drawings released by IIT Varanasi, a note shared by railway PSU Braithwaite & Co, that leads the project-execution consortium, has stated.

After the upgradation, the station is expected to handle additional 69,000 passengers daily. At present, the capacity is 81,000 passengers per day.

The renovated station will have separate arrival and departure sections, like at the airports. The unidirectional passenger flow will enhance safety, comfort and convenience for the passengers.

For the inter-platform connectivity, there will be 36 lifts, 24 escalators, ramps for the physically disabled, and a 108 metre-long air concourse connecting the main station building with all platforms, as well as the west side station building at Gnanapuram, around 500 metres away, the note stated.

The station will also have one multilevel parking facility near each station building, podium parking, commercial plaza, and green area.

"The batching plant, testing laboratory, temporary power system, and the project office are now operational. Construction materials have started getting delivered at the site. Excavation works are in full progress for the west side station building and multilevel parking (MLP) house. Site levelling is completed for the east side MLP. Erection works of the air concourse are planned to start from September," the note added. The project is expected to be completed by September 2025.