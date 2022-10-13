Vizhinjam port impasse continues

A talk initiated by the Kerala government with Adani Ports representatives did not yield any results as the issue of the ongoing stir, spearheaded by Thiruvananthapuram Latic Catholic Archdiocese against the Vizhinjam port project, was not resolved.

Kerala ports minister Ahammad Devarkovil, who held talks with representatives of Adani Ports and Logistics, on Thursday said that the government was trying to settle the local community’s agitation through deliberations and not by force.

Also Read | Stir against Adani Vizhinjam port gains more backing

Further talks will be initiated after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan returns from abroad, he said.

Devarkovil also expressed hopes that the first ship will reach the port by next year, as per schedule.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government did not entertain the suggestion to make the Thiruvananthapuram Latic Catholic Archdiocese liable for the loss of around Rs 100 crore already suffered by Adani ports owing to the stir.