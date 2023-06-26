Vlogger held for hate campaign against hotel in Kerala

A youtuber was held on charges of hate campaign against a hotel at Malappuram district in Kerala.

The youtuber allegedly spread communally sensitive messages about a hotel run by one Abdurahiman near Perinthalmanna town in the district.

The accused, identified as Baiju, 44, was involved in many criminal cases. He was also working for an online channel, said the Perinthalmanna police.

According to the police, the accused allegedly spread communally sensitive messages against the vegetarian hotel run by one Abdurahiman citing that an idol similar to that of a Hindu deity was being used at the hotel. The messages were aimed at triggering communal hatred. There were petitions against the messages. Subsequently a case was registered and he was arrested.

A young vlogger in Kerala was held the other day by the police on charges of spreading obscene contents through social media. Many vloggers are also under Income Tax scanner for suspicion of tax evasion.

Ruling CPM's youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India recently demanded that there should be regulations on content creation on social media and stringent legal action should be taken against those posting anti-social contents.