Voters in Erode East confined, served food, given money, claims AIADMK

Voters in the Erode East Assembly constituency have been confined to booths by the DMK men who serve them food and give cash, the opposition AIADMK alleged on Wednesday.

The party also claimed the district officials were targeting the election vehicles of the AIADMK and that there was no level playing field in electioneering in the constituency facing the by-poll on February 27.

"The ruling DMK men have erected shamianas at all booths and confined the voters who are served food and given cash daily. The Election Commission of India should take immediate steps to remove the shamianas and free the voters," AIADMK former State Minister C Ve Shanmugam told reporters here.

While the ruling DMK men met voters and garnered votes, the AIADMK were not allowed to canvass, he said.

"The Election Commission has not deleted the names of 40,000 ineligible voters from the roll. It is functioning like the election wing of the DMK," Shanmugam, AIADMK's Rajya Sabha member, alleged.

"Two observers were appointed for the constituency, but it is not known where they are. The district officials and police are under the control of the DMK ... Every party has a democratic right to seek votes," he said and sought steps to ensure a free and fair poll.