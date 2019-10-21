Voting in Huzurnagar bye-poll brisk and peaceful

Barring few technical glitches at Mellachervu and Chintabanda polling stations, the voting for the Huzurnagar Assembly segment of the Suryapet district of Telangana has been brisk and peaceful. The voting which was around 13.44 % by 9 am touched 25 % by noon. Long queues could be seen at polling stations all over the constituency with women arriving in large numbers to cast their votes.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm in 302 polling centers. In all 28 candidates including 3 women are in fray. 2,36,842 voters are expected to use their franchise in one the most crucial election in the state after the recent general elections. 302 control units, 604 ballot units and 302 VVPATs are in use in this bye-poll.

The main fight is between TRS candidate S.Saidi Reddy and Congress nominee Padmavathi, wife of TPCC Chief Capt Uttam Kumar Reddy. The TRS candidate cast his vote in Gundlapally, while TDP candidate Chava Kiranmayi exercised her franchise at a polling station in Huzurnagar town.

The District Elections Officer and District Collector D Amoy Kumar inspected the polling process at a polling station of Ponugodu in Garidepally block. The initial glitches at the two polling stations have been rectified, the authorities said.