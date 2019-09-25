VP kicks off Varier's birth anniversary celebrations

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has said that the benefits of traditional systems of medicines should be used for preventing lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and hypertension that are on a rise in the country.

Inaugurating the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala founder Vaidyaratnam P S Varier at Kottakkal in Malappuram district in Kerala on Tuesday, he said that India could become the wellness capital of the world as it is home to centuries-old traditional systems of medicine and wellness practices.

Ayurvedic practices and wellness solutions coupled with yoga and other forms of physical exercise could prevent and control those diseases.

Integrating and harmonising traditional systems of medicine with the modern medical system could enhance the efficacy of treatments.

The vice president said that Vaidyaratnam P S Varier brought about a renaissance of Ayurveda and hence could be considered as a renaissance leader.

He incorporated principles of modern knowledge into Ayurveda with out compromising basic essentials of Ayurveda.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee P K Warrier and various other dignitaries attended the event.