VSSC former director S Ramakrishnan passes away

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 01 2020, 20:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 23:03 ist
Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre's former director S Ramakrishnan died in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. He was 71.

A recipient of Padma Shri in 2003, Ramakrishnan served as Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre director from June 2010 to December 2012 and as VSSC director from January 2013 to June 2014. He also served as Project Director of PSLV, GSLV Mk-III and Director (Projects). He was recognised for his contributions in the areas of Launch Vehicle and Aero Propulsion.

He had received ASI Award-1998, Dr. Biren Roy Award-1999 from Aeronautical Society of India, and ISRO Performance Excellence Award-2006. He held a masters degree in Aerospace Propulsion from IIT, Madras with first rank in the year 1972.

Death
Space

