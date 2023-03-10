Vulnerable sections advised to remain indoors in Kochi due to toxic fumes

With the toxic fumes from the fire at Kochi posing health hazards, health authorities have issued an advisory asking aged people, children, pregnant women and those with respiratory ailments to remain indoors.

A fire broke out on the garbage heaps in Kochi last Thursday and was almost doused but toxic fumes from it continue to pose health hazards, especially during morning hours.

As per the air quality index of the region, factors like Particular Matter (PM) with a diameter of 10 micrometre or less as well 2.5 micrometres or less that could affect lungs and heart were high during morning hours. Hence, the health advisory was issued. Many aged people also turned up for medical assistance complaining of breathing discomforts.

Already, a holiday was given to educational institutions in Kochi till Friday.

Meanwhile, the garbage movement in the city is also at a standstill over the last week owing to the fire. This was also causing health concerns.

In view of the alleged lapses in managing the garbage fire and strictures from the High Court, Kochi district collector Renu Raj was replaced with N S K Umesh. The government also decided not to send any more plastic garbage to the plant.