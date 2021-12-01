Wakf Board postings: Row over protests in Kerala mosques

A move to protest against the Kerala government’s decision to entrust the recruitments to the Wakf Board with the state Public Service Commission in mosques has triggered a row.
The CPM alleged that the Indian Union Muslim League was behind the move to protest in mosques with the intention of a communal polarisation against the Left Front government by triggering communal sentiments.
The IUML, which is a coalition partner of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front, maintained that it was the decision of the Muslim Coordination Committee, to discuss the protest in the mosques.
Various Muslim outfits also protested the move citing that the provision to appoint only members from the Muslim community to the board needed to be protected as religious beliefs were required to protect Waqf properties. The IUML also said that it would move legally against the decision.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists
'68% of Indian processed foods have excess salt, sugar'
Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight
NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030
Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet
Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free
Bored tech titans search for new frontiers