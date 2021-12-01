Wakf Board postings: Row over protests in Kerala mosques

A move to protest against the Kerala government’s decision to entrust the recruitments to the Wakf Board with the state Public Service Commission in mosques has triggered a row.

The CPM alleged that the Indian Union Muslim League was behind the move to protest in mosques with the intention of a communal polarisation against the Left Front government by triggering communal sentiments.

The IUML, which is a coalition partner of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front, maintained that it was the decision of the Muslim Coordination Committee, to discuss the protest in the mosques.

Various Muslim outfits also protested the move citing that the provision to appoint only members from the Muslim community to the board needed to be protected as religious beliefs were required to protect Waqf properties. The IUML also said that it would move legally against the decision.

