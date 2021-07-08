Want cordial relations with Telangana but will draw our rightful share of Krishna waters, says Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has asserted that his state would draw its rightful share of river waters in the interest of farmers, while maintaining that his government wants cordial relations with neighboring states.

Reddy's comments came amidst the standoff between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with both states accusing each other of building unauthorised lift irrigation schemes dependent on the Krishna waters. The issue precipitated with Telangana using the river waters to generate power following Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's orders last month.

On Thursday, Reddy participated in the Rythu Dinotsavam celebrations in Anantapuram district, organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of his late father and former CM Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

“Water issues should not be politicised as farmers of all places are the same. We want to maintain cordial relations with all our neighbouring states - Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. We do not intend to interfere in their affairs but some Telangana ministers and legislators have been talking tall of late,” Reddy said.

Reddy said that when the state was united, allocations of Krishna waters to the three regions of Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra, and Telangana were clearly earmarked. “And after the bifurcation, there was a tripartite agreement signed by the Centre, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on June 19, 2015 with clear earmarking of river water allocations.”

The AP CM said that their Pothireddypadu project would not be helpful unless the Srisailam reservoir level rises to its full capacity of 885 feet.

“Setting aside the previous two years, during the past two decades, waters reached that level hardly for 20 to 25 days. When we cannot draw water unless the level is 881 feet, in Telangana, Palamuru Ranga Reddy, Dindi and Kalwakurthy projects are drawing water even when the reservoir level is 800 feet. And they are even generating hydel power at 796 feet.”

“When Telangana could draw water at 800 feet, what is wrong if Andhra Pradesh does the same by claiming its rightful share of water through lift?,” Reddy questioned.

In his various letters to the Centre in the past few days, Reddy has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union water resources minister Gajendra Shekhawat to resolve the Krishna water issues with Telangana.