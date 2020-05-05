Want to buy booze in Tamil Nadu? You have to stand with umbrella

Want to buy booze in TN? Stand with an umbrella

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  May 05 2020, 19:23 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 19:41 ist
Maintain social distance at TASMAC shops by holding an umbrella. Else, tipplers will not get their share of liquor when shops open on May 7.

This “out-of-the-box” idea to control crowding at liquor shops and maintain social distance has been evolved by Tiruppur district administration in Tamil Nadu. The state will re-open TASMAC shops across the state, except in capital Chennai, from May 7 with reduced timings.

As concerns of social distancing going for a toss once TASMAC outlets open grew, Tiruppur district administration said on Tuesday that umbrella is a pre-requisite for getting liquor at all outlets.

“Liquor will be served only for people who come with their umbrellas,” the administration said.

 

