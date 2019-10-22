Want VIP darshan at Tirumala temple? Donate Rs 10,000

The much sought after VIP Drashan at India’s richest temple of Lord Sri Venkteswara in Tirumala will now be at the reach of the common man. All one has to do is to donate anywhere from Rs 10,000 to Rs 99,999 for Protocol darshan as a one-time grant with a ceiling limit of nine tickets. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has launched Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana Trust (Srivani), through which it will extend the privileges of VIP Break Darshan to the donors of the Trust, according to TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy.

The Trust was launched with a unique concept of construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples through donations received in Srivani Trust particularly in SC, ST and BC areas to avoid religious conversions and preserve, promote and propagate Hindu Sanatana Dharma.

"Under the new protocol, for each Rs 10,000 one VIP ticket will be allotted. If the donations cross Rs 1 lakh or Rs 5 lakh, uniform privileges, which are existing now for other Trusts, will apply to this Trust also”, the Additional EO said.

A stand alone counter will be opened at Gokulam Rest House and the VIP ticket will be generated to the Donor then and there itself for darshan on next day and to redeem the privileges of VIP Beginning Break Darshan, the donor would have to pay Rs 500 per ticket. The mode of payment for off-line donations at Tirumala will be through card swiping and also by cash in a counter exclusively set up for the purpose.

The day-wise quota for a month will be released one month in advance and the quota will be decided by the authorities from time to time.

As soon as the Trust was launched on Monday evening, Ramaiah, a donor from Chennai donated Rs 40,000 towards Srivani Trust. The donor was explained about the privileges . The donor also expressed his immense pleasure in receiving the first ticket as soon as the launch of the Trust.