Ward-level task force should actively take part in creating awareness on spread of Covid-19: Karnataka minister

District in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary directed officials to take all precautionary measures to check the surge in Covid-19 cases in urban areas in Dakshina Kannada.

Chairing a meeting on the situation, the minister said about 75-80 per cent of Covid cases reported in DK comes from Mangaluru City Corporation jurisdiction. Ward-level task force committees should actively take part in creating awareness on the spread of the deadly virus.

Ward-wise task force committees, led by corporators, should convene a meeting daily at 10 am and collect information on those infected, undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Patients in home isolation should be monitored and provided with assistance. If need arises, patients should be shifted to Covid care centres for treatment, said the minister.

MLA Dr Bharath Shetty said a sticker should be pasted on the wall of houses where a Covid-infected patient is undergoing treatment in home isolation. All primary contacts should be traced and made to undergo tests. The corporators should work on converting schools, hostels and other establishments in their ward to care centres.

MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath said there is a need to check long queues waiting for vaccines in front of Urban Health Centres and Primary Health Centres. Priority should be given to only those who are scheduled for the second dose.

The corporators should create awareness on the spread of Covid-19 as well as the importance of getting vaccinated in their respective wards. Asha workers and corporators should ensure that people do not come out of their houses unless necessary.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said even those with mild symptoms should get tested for Covid-19.

Mayor Premananda Shetty, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and others were also present at the meeting.