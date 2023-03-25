Watch: 'The Elephant Whisperers' couple get warm welcome aboard home-bound flight

India's Oscar winners garnered tremendous praise both within the country and outside as The Elephant Whisperers was celebrated widely for being made and produced by women while Naatu Naatu created a huge impact as people across the world were seen shaking a leg to its thumping beat.

The Elephant Whisperers, a historic win for India as the film won the country's first Oscar for Best Documentary Short at the 95th Academy Awards is being lauded from all quarters for the heartwarming sentiment it evoked. Along with the elephants Raghu and Ammu made popular by the film, the world also got to know their parents—Bomman and Bellie— who took care of the orphaned calves.

The couple, 50-year-old Bellie and her husband K Bomman, a mahout, were on a flight to Ooty where the duo got a royal welcome from the captain of the flight and the crew and passengers who lauded the duo for their selfless work for the elephants and for the documnetary's big win at the Oscars.

The video of the couple being felicitated by the flight crew and passengers was shared online on Twitter by IPS Supriya Sahu. Sahu, the Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests from the government of Tamil Nadu, captioned the video, "Flying to Ooty with the stars of "the elephant whisperers" on board. Shoutout to @indigo airlines for the special mention!"

The video is sure to melt hearts.

The captain of the flight is seen standing up in front of the plane corridor and announcing on loudspeaker, "Some of you might not know on the flight, that the award for best documentary at the Oscars was given to The Elephant Whisperers. We have the main team of that documentary on board with us. A huge round of applause!"

The captain then went on to request the couple to stand up so that the passengers could see them. A few of the passengers also filmed the moment and cheered the couple on. The couple was then seen appreciating the love and respect with folded hands.

Bellie and Bomman faced many hardships while raising two orphaned elephant calves—Raghu and Ammu at Theppakadu in the picturesque Mudumalai forests.

Bellie had to tend to the calves even when her daughter was struggling for life at a hospital after setting herself ablaze as they couldn’t leave them alone. By the time they reached, her daughter had passed away. Bellie, who has had a troubled past after she lost her first husband to a tiger attack, married Bomman over a decade ago.

Bomman had previously told DH their happiness knew no bonds at hearing of the Oscar news. “Nothing can substitute the joy of raising orphaned calves. We became its parents and that is such a lovely thing. We are happy that the film that documented our joys and challenges. Raising orphaned calves is a mix of both,” he said.

The couple will now raise another orphaned calf whose mother elephant was electrocuted in Dharmapuri district.

The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, is now streaming on Netflix. Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment has produced the documentary short.

