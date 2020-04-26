Wayanad grieves over death of NRI known for charity as well as palatial house

While scores of people of Wayanad are deeply saddened over the untimely death of a NRI industrialist Joy Arakkal, his palatial house is once again doing the rounds on the social media.

Managing director of UAE-based Innova group of companies, Joy has been extending a helping hand to many in Wayanad. He died in Dubai on Thursday reportedly after suffering a heart attack. He was 54 and leaves behind wife and two children. A decision on bringing his body to his home is still pending.

Arakkal Palace, Joy's palatial house at Mananthavady, with around 45,000 square feet area is much talked about in Kerala as it is considered to be the biggest house in Kerala. Architecture resembling a place with antique designs and furniture, double and triple height foyer, retaining the natural terrain of the hilly land of around four acres surrounded by lush green environment and state of the art amenities ranging from swimming pool, gymnasium and remote operated facilities are the highlights of the house which was designed by noted architect Jabar Bin Ahamed.

Joy used to say that even as he traveled to many parts of the world, he often felt that Wayanad was the most beautiful part of the world and hence, he decided to construct the palatial house at his native place Wayanad.

Son of a farmer in Wayanad, Joy started his career as an accountant in the Gulf, built up his business, mainly in petroleum and trading field over last two decades. Now Innova group has presence in many countries.

Joy, known for is charity initiatives, recently joined hands with Aster DM Foundation by contributing 2.5 acres land in Wayanad where Aster would construct homes for the flood affected in Wayanad. Mohammed Shafi, a former police official of Wayanad, recollected how Joy chipped in to provide uniforms for school students for Student Cadet Police project's launch in the district.

Wayanad district collector Adeela Abdullah said that there was a strong demand from many sections in the district to make arrangements for bringing Joy's body to his native place. The matter was pending with the government.