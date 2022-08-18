Wayanad people raise concerns against PDS distributing fortified rice

In Kerala’s Wayanad district, fortified rice being given through the public distribution system (PDS) in the district as part of the Centre’s Aspirational Districts programme has created a controversy of sorts.

Concerns about the use and health hazards of fortified rice have been brought forward by various sections of farmers, tribal communities and social activists. Based on them, the Kerala government has asked officials to look into them.

"If the concerns are found to be genuine, they would be taken up with the Centre," said an official with the office of the Kerala food and civil supplies minister.

Rice fortified with micronutrients such as iron, folic acid and vitamin-B12 is being supplied through the PDS in Wayanad, the state’s sole district under the aspirational district programme, with the stated objective of addressing malnutrition among children, pregnant women and teenagers.

However, there is a concern about the effects of its consumption on persons with sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia.

The Food Safety and Standards (Fortification of Foods) Regulations 2018 states those suffering from sickle cell anaemia should not consume iron-fortified food and those suffering from thalassemia should consume it only under medical advice.

Moreover, health experts also often caution against consuming fortified rice.

Sickle cell anaemia is commonly reported among certain tribal communities of Wayanad. Hence it was improper to impose fortified rice on the people of Wayanad, who generally depend on PDS, said a forum of representatives of various regions of Wayanad.

The forum also accused the government of acting in the interest of the lobbies supplying fortified rice, and making the people of Wayanad guinea pigs. The forum said there was no evidence that fortified food could address Wayanad residents’ malnutrition issues.

Instead of imposing fortified rice on the people, the government should try to encourage the consumption of locally available nutritious food, representatives of the forum demanded.

Social activist N Badushah said that imposing fortified rice would also affect the cultivation in Wayanad of about 35 varieties of traditional paddy, as well as many other traditional food cultures of the local people.

Loktantrik Janata Dal state president and former MP M V Shreyams Kumar also urged the Centre to reconsider the decision to distribute fortified rice in the district.