Wayanad tiger now famous in France through tales, online game

A tiger that was a nightmare for the people of Wayanad in Kerala several years back is now a star among many in France, even after it died last year.

After a series of tales about the Bengal tiger, named George, were well received, the author Claire Le Michel has now launched a pictorial game related to George.

The Bengal tiger captured from Wayanad was kept at the Thiruvananthapuram zoo when the French writer came across its story.

Michel introduced the tiger, named George, to the people of France through a series of tales through blogs and radio in 2020-21. The 38 episodes of tales titled 'The Story of George' were well received and even made part of school curriculum.

Michel was in Thiruvananthapuram to study about nature and animals connect as part of the programme organised by the Alliance Francaise. During an interaction with the Thiruvananthapuram zoo doctor Jacob Alexander she came across the story of George.

George had gone on a killing spree of domestic animals at Wayanad with over 25 being killed, following which it was captured by the forest authorities. It had suffered serious injuries and was unable to hunt anymore.

Hence it was shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram zoo. It was over 20 years old when it died in December last year.

According to Alliance Française de Trivandrum, the pictorial online game Finding George was already launched in France and Kerala. A book version of The Story of George will be published in October 2022.