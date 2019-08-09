We are poor but honest and transparent: CM Jagan

Pitching for investment for the overall development of the state of Andhra Pradesh, chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday urged representatives from thirty countries to help the state to develop at par with other southern states.

He was addressing the Diplomatic Outreach Event held at Vijayawada in which 50 representatives and 16 Ambassadors of different countries took part.

“We offer you a stable government. We are the fourth largest political party in the Indian parliament and 86% of state assembly is with us. Our relation with the centre and the neighbouring states is excellent,” the chief minister told the delegates asking them to look for a transparent and stable government for their investment. “We may be poor and do not have infrastructure like Hyderabad or Bengaluru, but we have a 975 km long coastline, 4 ports and 6 airports,” he said.

Explaining the controversial review of the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) and the enactment of 75% reservation to local people in private industries, the CM said that the government took the initiative to save the Discoms from bankruptcy from the expensive PPAs. “As a result of the high tariffs the distribution companies were unable to pay the bills and they accumulated arrears of staggering Rs 20,000 cr,” Jagan said.

Urging the diplomats to understand the need of securing jobs for the local youth, Jagan said that reservation will give them a reason to forgo their land. “Industries do pollute, but in return, we must offer the local people employment. All you need to do is to give a list of talent that you are looking for,” Jagan said assuring that the government will take care of training them as per the requirements of the industry.

He further asked the delegates to look for options in seaports, airports, oil refineries, steel, water management, interlinking of rivers, clean fuels, research-oriented educational institutions, metro rails in Vizag and Vijayawada and innovative welfare schemes.

The AP government also has plans to set up investment promotion offices and investor desks across major Indian cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai besides Tokyo, Seoul and other select foreign capitals to enable regular interaction with top investors across sectors. Wherever offices cannot be set up directly, the state will partner with CII, FICCI and other Industrial organizations.