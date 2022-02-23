'We knew it was coming,' says Sharad Pawar as ED arrests Nawab Malik

Hours after Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister Nawab Malik was taken to the Enforcement Directorate, NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar said that the party "knew it was coming".

Pawar accused the Centre of misusing investigating agencies.

"We knew Nawab Malik would be targeted in this manner as he had been vocal and speaking out (against the BJP and the Centre),” Pawar said reacting to the development after his close aide was escorted to the ED office without summons.

Pawar claimed that he was also accused of having ties with the underworld when he was the state's chief minister. “You all would have been very young... when I was chief minister, I also faced allegations, 25 years later, the same trick is being used to harass and defame," he added.

“Which case have they dug up (now)? It is simple. They take the name of Dawood, especially if there is a Muslim activist... There is no relation (between Nawab Malik and underworld), but it is done,” added Pawar.

After hours of questioning, ED arrested Malik in a money laundering case on Wednesday.

