'We knew it was coming,' says Sharad Pawar as ED quizzes Nawab Malik

Hitting out at the BJP, Pawar said that a similar tactic was used on him when he was the chief minister of the state

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  Feb 23 2022, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 12:26 ist
Sharad Pawar.

Hours after Maharashtra’s Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik taken in for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar said that the party knew it was coming. 

"We knew Nawab Malik would be targeted in this manner as he had been vocal and speaking out (against the BJP and the Centre),” Pawar said, reacting to the development. 

Pawar claimed that he was also accused of having ties with the underworld when he was the state's chief minister. “You all would have been very young…when I was chief minister, I also faced allegations, 25 years later, the same trick is being used to harass and defame," he said.

"They take the name of Dawood, especially if there is a Muslim activist," Pawar said.

