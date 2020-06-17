We stand united: TN CM tells PM on Ladakh face-off

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Credit/PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu stands united behind the Centre on the Ladakh face-off in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

Taking part in a virtual meet convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Palaniswami said: "There are some unpleasant developments in the border. We stand united with you in this hour." In his opening remarks on day two of the virtual conference with chief ministers on coronavirus, Modi said India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated.

"For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is most important," the Prime Minister said.

Twenty Indian soldiers, including a colonel, were killed on Monday evening in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley

