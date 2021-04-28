We will conduct 10th and intermediate final exams: Andhra Pradesh CM

Despite the opposition from several quarters, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy said that his government would go ahead with conducting the 10th and intermediate final exams.

Reddy said the central government had left the decision on exams amidst the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic to the state governments.

While the CBSE has announced the cancellation of its 10th board exams this year, it has postponed the 12th exams because of the severity of the virus spread in the country.

Following the CBSE lead, several states including neighboring Telangana have canceled the 10th class examinations. Telangana has also postponed the second year intermediate (+2) exams, while stating that all the first year intermediate (+1) students would be promoted.

Read: 'Life is precious', say migrants fleeing Covid-hit cities in India

Andhra Pradesh has been recording an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases lately. On Wednesday, the state health department reported a record high of 14,669 new positive cases. The active case number is now over one lakh.

However, the YSRCP government is keen on conducting the exams. 10th exams are scheduled to be held from June 7 to 14, while intermediate/12th exams would begin from May 5.

“10th and inter examinations are very important for the students as their educational, professional future depends on these certificates. Only pass certificates would be issued by those states not conducting the exams. Will these mere pass certificates get admissions in good institutions?,” the CM questioned on Wednesday, in apparent response to the criticism from TDP, etc. parties.

Stating that he thinks about the future of every student in the state, Reddy assured parents that his government will ensure safety of all students.

The CM added that examinations are underway in some states following strict Covid-19 protection measures.

Andhra Pradesh 10th class exams schedule:

June-7- First Language

June-8- Second Language

June-9- English

June-10- Mathematics

June-11- Physical Science

June-12-Biology

June-14- Social Studies