We will never cede state’s rights to Centre: M K Stalin

Accusing the Union Government of trying to put stokes in the efforts by the DMK administration to ensure equality and social justice, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday asserted that the DMK will never “cede” the state’s rights to the Centre and will continue to fight for its due.

In a 5-minute video posted on his social media pages and widely circulated by the DMK, Stalin asked people to elect DMK and its alliance partners to the urban local bodies in the February 19 to safeguard the state’s rights and for the development of the state.

Stalin said his administration has fulfilled a “majority of promises” made to the people during the 2021 Assembly elections and that the DMK government was guided by the “Dravidian model” principle. “It is nothing but development that includes social justice meaning ensuring that growth and resources reach everyone in the state irrespective of their caste, religion, class and gender,” Stalin said.

Listing some of the promises fulfilled by his government in eight months, Stalin said the DMK has “busted” the lie that the party was against Hindus by recovering hundreds of acres of land belonging to various temples from encroachments. He also spoke about the initiative to induct priests from all communities.

“This has obviously increased the blood pressure of people who are hell-bent on politicising religion. They are under stress that they are not able to shake the unity of the people (in Tamil Nadu). The Union Government is standing in the way of our efforts to ensure equality and social justice,” Stalin alleged.

The Centre hasn’t released Rs 16,728 crore GST dues to the state, while the payment of Rs 8,987 crore is still pending under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for Covid-19 containment efforts, Stalin charged.

He also termed as “murder of democracy” Governor R N Ravi returning the NEET bill to the Assembly and vowed not to “remain silent like the previous administrators” (read AIADMK).

“We will not budge from our stand. We will not cede our state’s rights and we will face any challenge,” Stalin added.

