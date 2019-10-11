Wearing veshti, Modi welcomes Xi in Mamallapuram

Wearing the traditional Tamil attire of 'veshti' and sporting an 'angavastharam', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended a warm welcome to Chinese President Xi Jinping as both leaders enjoyed a stroll at the World Heritage Sites in this ancient port city ruled by the famed Pallava Kings.

Modi, wearing a white shirt, white 'veshti' and a sandal-coloured 'angavastharam', welcomed Xi with a warm handshake at the entrance of Arjuna’s Penance, one of the Group of Monuments in the list of World Heritage Sites, and posed for shutterbugs.

The Chinese President, clad in a white full-sleeves shirt and a black trouser, also shook hands with Modi and heard with rapt attention when the Prime Minister explained to him the history of the monuments with the help of a translator.

The warmth between the two leaders despite strain in India-China ties was visible in the way they were interacting.

Xi was seen asking questions about the monuments and the Prime Minister looked pleasing to answer.

After Arjuna’s Penance, the two leaders went to Krishna’s Butterball followed by Five Rathas. At the Krishna’s Butterball, the two leaders held their hands together, raising a toast for India-China friendship while posing for pictures.

The last stop will be the Shore Temple where the visiting dignitaries will sit down for a cultural performance by artists from Kalakshetra Foundation. The Prime Minister will then host a private dinner for Xi at the Shore Temple overlooking the Bay of Bengal.

On Saturday, the two leaders will meet for tea one-on-one and then for delegation level talks before breaking for lunch. Both Xi and Modi will leave Chennai on Saturday afternoon.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the forthcoming Chennai Informal Summit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership.

This is not the first time Modi is hosting a visiting foreign leader outside New Delhi – he had hosted Xi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Ahmedabad and French President Emmanuel Macron in Varanasi.

Parts of Chennai, entire Mamallapuram town, the scenic East Coast Road and the IT Corridor have been brought under tight security with thousands of policemen keep a vigil round-the-clock.

Chennai’s airspace will be closed during the movement of VVIP flights and no commercial aircraft would be allowed to fly over Mamallapuram until the end of the summit.