Website of Kamal Haasan’s party hacked; miscreants post statement of merger with Congress

Makkal Needhi Maiam led by actor Kamal Haasan on Friday said its website was hacked after miscreants posted a statement claiming that the party was merging with the Congress. The statement was removed from the website immediately after which it couldn’t be accessible due to maintenance activities.

The post said the party was merging with the Congress to stand with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his attempts to take on the BJP government at the Centre. The statement also spoke about Kamal Haasan’s participation in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and his interaction with Rahul Gandhi.

However, MNM said the statement was posted by miscreants who got access to the website by hacking. “The statement has been removed,” MNM said.

The development comes two days after Kamal Haasan supported the Congress candidate in by-elections to Erode (east) Assembly constituency.