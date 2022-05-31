Week after Amalapuram violence, internet services still remain suspended in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema

A week after the Amalapuram arson, internet services remain suspended in the Konaseema district.

Thousands of people, especially the techies working from home, are affected by the YSRCP government and the AP police decision, intended to curb the spread of fake or inciting messages.

The peaceful Amalapuram town in the Godavari delta area of Andhra Pradesh witnessed arson last Tuesday over the proposed renaming of the newly created Konaseema district as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu criticised the Jaganmohan Reddy administration for not restoring internet services even after a week.

“This government failed to provide new IT jobs. Now, it is not even allowing the tech professionals to do their jobs. The Jagan regime should realise that the internet has become an essential service in the present society, even for a common man like a street vendor,” Naidu tweeted on Tuesday.

IT వంటి ఉద్యోగాలు ఇవ్వలేని ఈ ప్రభుత్వం...కనీసం వాళ్ళు పని చేసుకునే వెసులుబాటు కూడా లేకుండా చెయ్యడం దారుణం. ఇంటర్ నెట్ అనేది ఇప్పుడు అతి సామాన్యుడి జీవితంలో కూడా భాగం అయ్యిందన్న విషయాన్ని ప్రభుత్వం తెలుసుకోవాలి.(2/3) — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 31, 2022

The TDP chief shared a picture of techies with their laptops gathered at a Konaseema border area with neighbouring districts where internet signals were available.

Naidu said that it is painful to see people here experience the “suspension of internet services, an action usually imposed in faraway Kashmir.”

Senior police officials are defending the move saying that the situation is still not conducive to allow restoration of internet services.

Eluru range DIG G Pala Raju indicated that the internet could remain suspended for a couple of days more, to check the spread of fake news regarding the police action against the protesters, perpetrators of violence.

A day after the large-scale violence, home minister Taneti Vanitha said that 46 suspects were arrested for their involvement in the arson.

Police officials said that attempts were made to spread false news of lock-up death in the Konaseema district. An appeal was made to the public not to believe any rumours.

However, calling it an "inefficiency" on the part of the YSRCP government, Naidu has demanded that the internet services be restored immediately in Konaseema area.

The Konaseema Saadhana Samiti, supported by several caste groups, is opposing the government notification for renaming, while Dalit organisations, some local legislators are demanding the name change.

The agitators had set the houses of a minister and a MLA on fire, besides torching several vehicles and stone-pelting at the cops. Scores of policemen, including Konaseema SP Subba Reddy were injured, prompting the state government to deploy additional forces under the supervision of two ADGP level officials.

While the TDP and Jana Sena blamed the ruling side for the violence, the YSRCP blamed the opposition parties as the reason behind the alarming incidents.