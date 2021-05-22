Week-long complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu from May 24 to curb Covid-19

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise rapidly, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced a week-long complete lockdown in the state from May 24 during which only emergency services will function. All shops will be closed for a week from Monday, while vegetables and fruits will be sold through mobile shops arranged by the local administration.

To allow people to stock up provisions and vegetables, the government has relaxed restrictions on May 22 and May 23 during which public transport will also function. On Saturday and Sunday, shops will remain open till 9 pm, while TASMAC outlets that sell liquor will remain closed.

Chief Minister M K Stalin made the announcement in a statement in which he said the restrictions are being tightened to break the Covid-19 chain as per advice from medical experts. The announcement was preceded by meetings with medical experts, and a committee of legislators of all political parties formed to advice ways to combat the coronavirus.

The decision came as the death toll in the state due to Covid-19 continues to rise rapidly. At last count on Saturday, the state had 2,74,629 active cases with the death toll standing at 19,598. During the complete lockdown, shops will not function, and there will be no public transport – vegetables and fruits will be sold through mobile shops across the state.

People are allowed to travel only for medical and other emergencies, while the need for e-registration has been dispensed with for those traveling within the district for medical reasons. Chemist shops, and other emergency services, including processing industries, will continue to function.

Restaurants will be allowed to function for take-away services during fixed hours for lunch, breakfast, and dinner.

Stalin said the cases in Tamil Nadu are expected to peak in May-end or early June, while asking people to follow the restrictions. He also said health workers are under stress, while asking people to get serious about the infection.