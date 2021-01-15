Welfare measures and sops mark Kerala pre-election budget

Despite acute financial crunch, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala announced a series of welfare measures in the annual budget, which was on expected lines as the Assembly polls in the state are in the offing.

Enhancing all welfare pensions from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,600, delivering medicines at door steps to the elderly, creating eight lakh jobs, extending the free rations kit supply to all card holders till April, construction of 1.5 lakh houses for the homeless and assurance to implement pay revision for government employees from April were some of the highlights of the budget presented by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Friday.

The state Economic Review released on Thursday stated that the state's growth rate decline by almost half and the state suffered a revenue loss of Rs 1.56 lakh crore due to various factors like Covid-19 and return of NRIs due to job loss.

In the budget speech that extended for more that three hours, Isaac flayed that the Centre's wrong policies and stubborn stand on matters like GST compensation and borrowing limits were aggravating the financial crisis of states. When the global GDP marked a slump of 10 per cent in the first quarter of this financial year, Indian GDP shrunk by 23 per cent. Our economic revival is also comparatively weak. Faulty Central Government policy is responsible for this, he said.

Ensuring availability of at least one laptop in every household by offering subsidised schemes to the weaker sections, rolling out the Kerala Optic Fibre Network that aims at providing free internet connectivity to 20 lakh financially weak families, setting up a park for cancer drugs production, employment scheme for 20 lakh professionally qualified women, starting 2,500 startups providing 20,000 jobs, support schemes for setting up work near home centres, schemes to support innovations in various fields like agriculture are among the other major announcements.

While flaying the new farm laws of the Centre, Isaac also announced a slew of relief measures for farmers like enhancing the base prices of rubber to Rs 170, procurement price of paddy and coconut to Rs 28 and Rs 32 respectively.

Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front alleged that the budget was an attempt to fool the people by making unrealistic announcements eyeing the upcoming election. Many promises made by the left-front in the election manifesto, like generating 25 lakh jobs, were still remaining on papers only, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged.