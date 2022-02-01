Welfare of people forgotten in the Union Budget, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Terming the Union Budget 2022-2023 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as one that “forgot the welfare of the people”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said no mention of states’ demand for extending GST compensation by another two years demonstrates the Centre’s “big brother” attitude.

In a three-page statement on the Budget, Stalin regretted the status quo in the personal income tax slabs, lack of schemes or help for the welfare of families whose members died during the protests against farm bills, and “ignoring” the demands with respect to financial support sought by Tamil Nadu.

“There is no scheme that hands out hope to the people, and the Union Budget has only disappointed people who have been looking for some good announcements from the government at least keeping in mind the assembly elections to five states. In short, this is a budget that has forgotten the welfare of the people,” Stalin said.

The announcement of interlinking Godavari-Pennar-Cauvery rivers is the only “consolation prize”, but it was worrying that the Union Government did not allot funds for beginning work on the ambitious project, Stalin said.

Also Read — Union Budget 2022 and agriculture: Not much to cheer

Referring to the cut in allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), Stalin questioned the decision, claiming it raises questions whether the BJP government was planning to bring the curtains on a scheme conceived and implemented by the erstwhile UPA Government.

“There is no word on the financial assistance sought by the Tamil Nadu government in the Budget. No railway project has been announced for Tamil Nadu, and there is no fund allocation to tackle natural disasters. The Budget has disappointed the people of Tamil Nadu,” the chief minister said.

The announcement of schemes like ‘One Nation, One Registration’ raises a doubt whether the Union Government was spending all its energy to find ways to “usurp the powers” of the state governments, Stalin complained.

He also criticised the Budget for ignoring demands from state governments on extending the compensation for the introduction of GST by two years. “The GST compensation announced for five years ends on June 30, 2022. We have been demanding that the compensation be extended for two years. No mention of the demand or absence of any announcement in this regard shows the big brother attitude of the Union Government,” he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: