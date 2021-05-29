Well-known academician Anandakrishnan no more

Renowned academician and Padmashri recipient M Anandakrishnan died here on Saturday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and many others condoled the death of the former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University.

The deceased, in his early 90s, was reportedly under treatment for Covid-19. Anandakrishnan had earlier served as chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT, Kanpur. Stalin paid rich tributes to Anandakrishnan and recalled his contributions in the field of technical education. Hailing Anandakrishnan as a "lighthouse" for students, Stalin recalled his late father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi had earlier appointed him as the V-C of the premier technical varsity, Anna University. here.

During his stint there, Anandakrishnan ensured world-class education by bringing in adequate infrastructure at the university, Stalin said in a statement. "He treated transparent administration and progress in students' education as his two eyes," Stalin added. It was his report on doing away with entrance exams during an earlier DMK regime that enabled rural students easier access to professional education, he pointed out. PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled the demise of the educationist.