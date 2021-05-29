Well-known academician Anandakrishnan no more

Renowned academician and Padmashri recipient M Anandakrishnan died here on Saturday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and many others condoled the death of the former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University.
The deceased, in his early 90s, was reportedly under treatment for Covid-19. Anandakrishnan had earlier served as chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT, Kanpur. Stalin paid rich tributes to Anandakrishnan and recalled his contributions in the field of technical education. Hailing Anandakrishnan as a "lighthouse" for students, Stalin recalled his late father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi had earlier appointed him as the V-C of the premier technical varsity, Anna University. here.
During his stint there, Anandakrishnan ensured world-class education by bringing in adequate infrastructure at the university, Stalin said in a statement. "He treated transparent administration and progress in students' education as his two eyes," Stalin added. It was his report on doing away with entrance exams during an earlier DMK regime that enabled rural students easier access to professional education, he pointed out. PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled the demise of the educationist.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Will you have fewer friends after Covid lockdown?
Millions queue up for food in coup-stricken Myanmar
Covid fails to deter hundreds of climbers on Mt Everest
Face recognition to snuff out fake PDS beneficiaries?
DH Toon | Job crisis in India amid Covid-19 second wave
Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones
How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint
A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views
Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics
Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre