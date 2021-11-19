What is your stand on worshipping of gods? Kerala Opposition asks CPM

The CPM in Kerala is once again facing questions over its stand on worshipping gods.

The present row was sparked over party senior leader and Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan not offering prayers at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple despite standing right in front of the sanctum sanctorum, while another party leader and Travancore Devaswom Board president K Ananthagopan could be seen offering prayers. This had triggered fresh questions on what is the official stand of CPM on worshipping gods.

It was on the first day of the two-month-long pilgrimage on Tuesday that the Devaswom Minister and TDB president visited the temple to review the arrangements. Both were among the prominent personalities right in front of the sanctum sanctorum. As the temple was opened, everyone except Radhakrishnan could be seen offering prayers with folded hands. The minister also did not accept the holy water offered by the priest to the devotees.

These visuals had gone viral on social media, triggering the debate. Many, especially Hindutva activists, accused the minister of disrespecting the deity.

Even as Radhakrishnan clarified that it was his practice to not offer prayers or take holy water, the debate did not end as questions were raised on what the CPM's official stand on worshiping gods is, as another CPM leader, Ananthagopan, could be seen offering prayers. The CPM leadership is yet to come out with any statement on the matter.

The CPM has faced similar situations in the past when CPM leader and Devaswom Minister in the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government, Kadakampally Surendran, had visited temples and offered prayers.

Over the recent years, the CPM in Kerala could be seen moving quite closer to gods. Vijayan had made a remarkable statement during the Assembly elections – that Sabarimala Ayyappa and the entire pantheon of gods were with the LDF as it had ensured welfare in all sections of the society. Some ministers in the Left front government had even taken oath in the name of God.

As the Congress and BJP tried to put the CPM on the defensive over the Sabarimala women's entry issue during the Assembly elections, CPM senior leader in Kerala M V Govindan had even stated that the theory of dialectical materialism was not practical in the present context.

