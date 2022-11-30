What makes the troubled Vizhinjam seaport a game changer?

The Vizhinjam international seaport project at Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, now marred in protests, has been projected as a game-changer project for the state.

While proximity to international shipping routes connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf and the Far East is the highlight with regard to the commercial potential of the upcoming international transshipment port, the natural depth of 18 to 20 metres is said to have made Vizhinjam an ideal spot for a port that could handle large motherships.

About 65 per cent work of the Rs 7,700 crore project, which is scheduled to be commissioned by September 2023, has been completed. Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) is the Kerala government's implementing agency for the port and Adani ports is the concessionaire.

The projection regarding the port's prospects by VISL is that at least 50 per cent of the 20,000 odd ships passing through the Suez Canal might make use of Vizhinjam port owing to the proximity factor. With just 10 nautical miles from the International Shipping Lane, ships would require only around one hour to reach the port. At present a major chunk of container transshipment to India is taking place through Colombo, which could be attracted to Vizhinjam instead. The rush to Cochin port during the recent crisis in Colombo vindicates it, VISL officials point out.

Another advantage of Vizhinjam is that only minimum dredging is required owing to the natural dept of 18 to 20 metres. It also makes Vizhinjam ideal for large motherships with maximum draft. Owing to the climate conditions of the region, Vizhinjam port is also projected as an all-weather port.

The project is also being envisaged as a multi-purpose port. Hence it adds to the tourism potential of the port, which is even close to Kovalam tourist spot, by attracting cruise ships. Once ships are attracted to the port, it will naturally pave the way for more direct and indirect business opportunities leading to employment generation.

The major concern being raised by the people of the coastal area against the port project is that the frequent sea erosion in the coastal areas stretching up to 15 kilometres from Vizhinjam was due to breakwater construction for Vizhinjam port.

However, VISL counters it, citing the periodical environmental impact studies that conclude that the port project was not making any impact on the nearby coasts.