Wheel of local train goes off track in Chennai

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 11 2023, 13:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 13:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A wheel of a local train bound for Tiruvallur went off track on Sunday but nobody was injured in the incident, Southern Railway officials said.

The wheel of the last coach of the Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) that left from Chennai Central here went off track near the Basin Bridge junction, they said.

Also Read | West Bengal: Empty coach of local train derails at Kharagpur

The affected coach was detached and restoration work was on, they added.

Indian Railways
Railways
India News
Chennai

