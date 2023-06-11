Wheel of local train goes off track in Chennai

A wheel of a local train bound for Tiruvallur went off track on Sunday but nobody was injured in the incident, Southern Railway officials said.
The wheel of the last coach of the Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) that left from Chennai Central here went off track near the Basin Bridge junction, they said.
Also Read | West Bengal: Empty coach of local train derails at Kharagpur
The affected coach was detached and restoration work was on, they added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare
Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'
Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films
Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch
Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols
Saudi's growing clout
SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose
Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'
Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move
One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates