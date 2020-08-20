When district collector saluted a Covid-19 warrior police inspector

The happiness of Allirani, an Inspector of Police, knew no bounds on India’s 74th Independence Day when the District Collector broke the protocol to salute her.

Allirani is a Covid warrior who physically removed the body of a 35-year-old man with hearing and speech impairment from an agriculture field and transported it to the nearest government hospital as none from the village, including the deceased’ family members, came forward due to fear of coronavirus.

K S Kandasamy, Tiruvannamalai district collector, surprised everyone at the Independence Day parade by asking Allirani to climb the podium from where he was standing and presenting awards to police personnel and other government officials.

As Allirani received an award from him for her noble act and gave him the customary salute, Kandasamy made her climb the podium and he got down. For the next few seconds, the District Collector stood straight, giving a salute to the Covid warrior, amid thunderous applause from those present at the event.

“I never thought the District Collector would give me a salute. I was shocked and thrilled at the same time when he (collector) asked me to get onto the podium and gave me a salute. I was actually trying to fight back tears of joy. I controlled my tears as it would not have been proper to cry while in uniform,” Allirani told DH.

Kandasamy said his gesture was "spontaneous". “What the police inspector did was an extraordinary act. Such police personnel inspire many and their stories need to be told to the world. Her act is another example that the majority of police personnel are sincere, and they walk the extra mile to serve people. Only negative incidents involving policemen get attention,” he told DH.

In May, Allirani, Inspector of Police of Thellar town, had physically removed the body of 35-year-old Ammavasai, who had died due to electric shock in an agriculture field, with the help of an auto driver and transported it to the hospital for post-mortem.

Villagers, including the mother and sister of Ammavasai, did not come forward to remove the body as he was suspected to have been infected with the novel coronavirus. However, swab samples of the deceased came out negative.

“My requests to the villagers, including family members of the deceased, to help in removing the body fell on deaf ears. Then I decided to do it all by myself. I removed the body from the fields and took it to an auto-rickshaw with the help of the driver. And we handed over the body to the hospital authorities,” Allirani recalled the incident for which she received the award.

Only after the test results came negative, the family agreed to accept the body. “It is only after a lot of convincing that the deceased’s mother and sister accepted the body. The body was then cremated by the family members,” she said.