When will Chinese troops be thrown out of India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell the nation when the Chinese troops would be thrown out of India.

Talking to reporters in Kerala's Wayanad, Gandhi said that there would not be any other country where when its territory is taken, the Prime Minister says that it did not happen.

"This is shocking. The prime minister should tell by which date the Chinese troops would be thrown out of India. The PM would not say one word about China," said Rahul, hours ahead of the PM's address to the nation

Gandhi also flayed the 'item' remark of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath against Madhya Pradesh BJP minister Imarti Devi.

"One cannot treat women with disrespect. I do not like the language Kamal Nath used and I do not appreciate it," he told reporters in response to queries on Kamal Nath calling BJP's candidate for Dabra town in Madhya Pradesh an 'item'. Kamal Nath had already clarified that his statement was unfortunate.

Gandhi also alleged that the Centre was using investigation agencies as political weapons to pressurise and threaten political opponents.

"Not only Farooq Abdullah, but cases were also initiated against many political opponents. It was very tragic that such acts would destroy those institutions," he said.

Gandhi, who is on a three-day tour of his constituency Wayanad, which is a farmer-dominated area, slammed the new farm laws.

"It would break the back of every single farmer and open the path for one or two big business players. The agricultural strength of India and the food security were being given to two or three key players close to the prime minister," he said.

Gandhi said that the government thought that the farmers would not be able to resist at the time of Covid-19 and hence the laws were enacted without waiting. Indian farmers are the backbone of India and they will resist, he added.

The MP also said that he would be initiating steps to enhance the marketing of agriculture produce of Wayanad through branding and patenting. Gandhi, who held a review meeting on the Covid-19 scenario of Wayanad, would be leaving the state by Wednesday.