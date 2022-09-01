Why didn't CM M K Stalin wish people on Ganesh Chaturthi, asks Tamil Nadu BJP

Mounting its attack on the ruling DMK, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Thursday accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of indulging in “religious politics” by not wishing people on Ganesh Chaturthi and ask why he extends his wishes only for “non-Hindu” festivals.

Annamalai is the second BJP leader to question Stalin on the issue of not wishing people on Hindu festivals. Union Minister of State L Murugan had on Wednesday termed as “wrong” Stalin, who is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, choosing not to wish people on Ganesh Chaturthi.

“Why didn’t the CM (Stalin) wish people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi which is a major Hindu festival. Who is doing religious politics? It is the CM, not Annamalai. Why is that CM ignores Hindu festivals and wishes people only on the occasion of festivals of other faith. He should answer,” Annamalai said.

He was responding to questions on whether the BJP was indulging in religious politics by raking up the issue of Stalin not wishing on Ganesh Chaturthi.

DMK has a policy of not wishing people on the occasion of Hindu festivals, barring Pongal which is known as Tamil Thirunaal (festival of Tamils). Stalin as treasurer of the party in 2014 posted his wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi on his verified Twitter page but removed it immediately.

Udhayanidhi Stalin also faced a massive backlash from DMK cadre and Twitter users in 2020 after he posted a picture of his daughter holding a Ganesha idol.

BJP and other parties revived the issue last year after the DMK came to power. Their contention is that Stalin as DMK chief can pick and choose but he is under obligation as the CM of the state to wish on every occasion.

Annamalai, while responding to questions on his spat with Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan over BJP workers throwing a slipper at the latter’s car on August 13, said he was not “Jesus Christ” to show his right cheek when slapped on the right.

“I am not Jesus Christ. When I am attacked, I will hit back. If they show aggression, I will show double aggression. If they indulge in decent politics, I will also do the same. But if they attack me, I will attack them back,” Annamalai said.

Annamalai and PTR have been locked in an intense Twitter battle over the Madurai incident. While PTR says the BJP cadre threw a slipper on his official car that had the national tricolour, Annamalai calls it an unfortunate incident.