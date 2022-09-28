Why right-wing majoritarian outfits not banned? asks Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has opposed the ban imposed by the Narendra Modi government on the controversial Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

Terming it “Draconian,” the Hyderabad MP said, "a ban of this kind is dangerous as it is a ban on any Muslim who wishes to speak his mind.”

“While I have always opposed PFI's approach and supported democratic approaches, this ban on PFI cannot be supported. Actions of some individuals who commit crime does not mean that the organization itself must be banned. Supreme Court has also held that mere association with an organisation is not enough to convict someone," he added.

“The way India's electoral autarky is approaching fascism, every Muslim youth will now be arrested with a PFI pamphlet under India's black law, UAPA,” Owaisi said in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

Owaisi has also questioned that "why has the government not banned right wing majoritarian organisations?"

How come PFI is banned but organisations associated with convicts of Khaja Ajmeri bomb blasts aren’t? Why has govt not banned right wing majoritarian organisations ? Barrister @asadowaisi 2/2 — AIMIM (@aimim_national) September 28, 2022

Last week the BJP claimed that the PFI is “working with blessings of MIM leaders” and that the ruling TRS is nurturing organisations like the PFI.

“Popular Front of India (PFI), which is wiping out Hindus, conspired destruction in Telangana using explosives. PFI is working with the blessings of MIM leaders. TRS is responsible for expansion of PFI in Telangana. Why was (chief minister) K Chandrasekhar Rao unaware of PFI in the state until the NIA conducted raids?” TBJP chief Bandi Sanjay questioned following the NIA's nationwide raids on PFI branches, including Telangana.

The NIA probed an alleged terror module in Nizamabad run by the PFI members. Telangana police earlier found that “Karate camps” were conducted to radicalise Muslim youth, training them for violent activities including stone pelting, riots and brutal killings.

“TRS leaders are giving funds to some PFI organizations. Terrorist activities are going on in the guise of voluntary organizations. PFI is expanding with the aim of establishing an Islamic state in Telangana by 2040 and people should be aware. BJP will put all efforts to throw out PFI,” Bandi, the Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar, said in a tweet last week.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has on Wednesday said that PFI, its associates and fronts were found to be involved in serious offences, including terrorism and its financing, targeted gruesome killings, disregarding the constitutional set up of the country, disturbing public order etc. “which are prejudicial to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.”

Stating it as necessary to curb the nefarious activities of the organization, the central government has declared the Popular Front of India (PFI),Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an “unlawful association” under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and banned them for a five year period.