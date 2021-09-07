Why this 3BHK house in Kerala is going viral on social media

A three-bedroom house with three toilets, living area, kitchen, work area and open area at Kollam district in Kerala has become viral on the social media as the house has been constructed on 2.25 cents of land.

A contemporary elevation makes the 700 square feet house all the more attractive. The construction cost of the house was around Rs 12 lakhs. But what makes the house priceless is the plight of its owner and the support he received from his friends and well-wishers in realising his dream.

Manjukuttan G, a state secretary of the Youth Congress, dreamt of just a safe shelter for his family comprising himself an aged mother as his shack like house was about to collapse any time. His friends and well-wishers who came across the plight of Manjukuttan, who hailed from a very weak financial background, helped him realise his dream in a better manner.

“What I just had was this v-shaped 2.25 cents land and shack-like house. Even as I had no money, I was forced to dream of a house as during the last rains myself and my mother were remaining sleepless inside the house in fear,’ says Manjukuttan, a native of Karunagapally, about 30 kilometres from Kollam city.

With neighbours granting permission for relaxations in mandatory setback area, his architect friend Akhil and contractor friend Shafeek helped him realise his dream without remuneration. A ten feet high front door spruced up the elevation of the house that uses the boundary walls of the plot as sidewall. It has living/visitors room, two bedrooms, a toilet, kitchen and work area on the ground floor and one bath attached bedroom on the first floor. A common toilet was provided on the open area on the backside of the house.

The housewarming was held on August 31 and Congress senior leaders including AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and opposition leader V D Satheesan visited the house. With video and photos of the house going viral on social media, there are lot of visitors to Manjukuttan’s dream home these days.