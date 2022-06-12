Widespread protests against Kerala CM continue

Kerala witnessed widespread protests against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday, with the Congress and BJP workers waving black flags at him, demanding his resignation in view of the smuggling allegations.

Restrictions on using black masks at the chief minister's functions and traffic restrictions imposed for his security sparked public outrage. In several areas, the police used force to disperse the agitators.

On Sunday, Vijayan attended programmes in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Thrissur districts. Heavy police security was provided to him over the last few days following the smuggling allegations raised at him by smuggling case accused and former employee of the UAE consulate, Swapna Suresh.

At some of the chief minister's program venues, security personnel asked people wearing black masks to remove them, and they were provided alternative ones. Some event organisers advised the participants to avoid wearing black masks.

Even as government sources on Saturday denied reports of restrictions on wearing black, on Sunday, the restriction was enforced openly at some venues.

Amid the heavy police cover, Congress and BJP workers managed to wave black flags at the CM in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. The protesters also staged a march wearing black.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said the CM turned out to be a "Narendra Modi in Dhoti". Protests are being suppressed using police force owing to fear, he said.

CPM leaders justified beefing up CM's security and staged demonstrations supporting the Vijayan.