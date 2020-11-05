Widow gang raped, murdered in Telangana

A 31-year-old widow was allegedly raped and murdered by three men in neighbouring Sangareddy district of Telangana, police said on Thursday.

The body of the woman was noticed by locals on the outskirts of Kollur village in the district on Wednesday, they said. The woman's mother lodged a complaint with the police accusing the three of kidnapping her daughter on the night of November 3 and later raping and murdering her.

Preliminary investigation revealed no external injuries on the body. Police suspect the victim had fallen unconscious after being raped and had died. However, a case of kidnapping, gang rape and murder under relevant IPC sections has been registered against the trio aged between 25-28, the police said, adding further investigations were on.