Wild elephant attacks middle-aged man in Kerala's Thekkady

A 54-year-old man, who went for a morning stroll, suffered serious injuries as a wild elephant attacked him in the tourist hill station of Thekkady in Idukki district of Kerala on Tuesday.
The injured man was identified as an official of the state forest department, official sources said.
Also Read: Kerala: Tusker ‘Arikomban’ heading towards original habitat
Quoting local people, they said the hapless man accidently came in the way of a stray jumbo and ran out of fear when he was walking through the forest fringe area.
As he tried to run away, he slipped and fell into a trench on the way and the elephant walked through it trampling him, they said.
The man suffered critical injuries in the incident and was first shifted to a nearby hospital and later to a tertiary facility in Kottayam district, sources added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station
Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry
Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study
If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur
'Shark Tank' fame Ashneer Grover now joins 'Roadies'
China launches mission with first civilian to space
Pre-term births and a silent emergency
The flop that was a hit!
One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru