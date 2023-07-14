Probe over wild elephant buried on private property

Wild elephant buried on private property; Forest dept starts probe

A senior forest official said the carcass is suspected to be around 15 days to one month old.

PTI
PTI, Thrissur (Kerala),
  • Jul 14 2023, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 22:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Forest Department officials on Friday found the carcass of a wild elephant buried on a private property near a forest area under the Machad Range in the district.

A senior forest official said the carcass is suspected to be around 15 days to one month old.

"The inspection was conducted based on information received by the Machad range officer. We found the carcass of the elephant. The post-mortem is going on. We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the death," the forest official told PTI.

Also Read: Eighth cheetah dies at Kuno National Park

The Forest department used an excavator and unearthed the skeleton of an elephant with one tusk missing.

Meanwhile, state Forest Minister A K Saseendran told the media that there was some mystery behind the incident.

"If the elephant was electrocuted from the power lines, then the locals could have informed us. If someone had killed the elephant, we would take strong action," Saseendran said.

The Forest Department said the carcass was found on a private property and the owner is currently absconding.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala
Thrissur
elephant

Related videos

What's Brewing

French President Macron gifts Modi Proust's novels

French President Macron gifts Modi Proust's novels

AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent

AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent

Man arrested in UP for peeing in Dalit youth's ear

Man arrested in UP for peeing in Dalit youth's ear

World cycling body bans trans women from female events

World cycling body bans trans women from female events

Possibly carcinogenic? Try these aspartame-free options

Possibly carcinogenic? Try these aspartame-free options

Curtain rises on Miyazaki's likely last film

Curtain rises on Miyazaki's likely last film

Hollywood falters as actors' union goes on strike too

Hollywood falters as actors' union goes on strike too

 