Wild elephant kills morning walker in Kerala

Wild elephant kills morning walker in Kerala

The authorities later assured measures like solar fencing and due compensation to the victim's family

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 08 2022, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 22:41 ist

A sixty-year-old man was killed in an attack by a wild elephant in Palakkad district, triggering protests by residents, who sought governmental intervention to avert man-animal conflicts.

The deceased, Sivaraman, was a resident of Dhoni, in the district’s suburbs. He was killed on Friday morning, when he was out for his walk. Local people, including ruling CPM workers, staged a protest in front of the divisional forest office, alleging that effective steps were not being taken despite the persisting wild elephant threat in the region.

The authorities later assured measures like solar fencing and due compensation to the victim's family.

With the reduction in forest land, many parts of Kerala face similar man-animal conflicts.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
elephant
India News

What's Brewing

From Indira to JFK: World leaders who were assassinated

From Indira to JFK: World leaders who were assassinated

Students fined for reciting Hanuman Chalisa in MP

Students fined for reciting Hanuman Chalisa in MP

Kerala: Contest to find Malayalam word for transgender

Kerala: Contest to find Malayalam word for transgender

Dog ate license: Unusual excuses for traffic violations

Dog ate license: Unusual excuses for traffic violations

Resorts ravage forest created by Mysore king in 1920

Resorts ravage forest created by Mysore king in 1920

James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82

James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82

 