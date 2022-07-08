Wild elephant kills morning walker in Kerala

A sixty-year-old man was killed in an attack by a wild elephant in Palakkad district, triggering protests by residents, who sought governmental intervention to avert man-animal conflicts.
The deceased, Sivaraman, was a resident of Dhoni, in the district’s suburbs. He was killed on Friday morning, when he was out for his walk. Local people, including ruling CPM workers, staged a protest in front of the divisional forest office, alleging that effective steps were not being taken despite the persisting wild elephant threat in the region.
The authorities later assured measures like solar fencing and due compensation to the victim's family.
With the reduction in forest land, many parts of Kerala face similar man-animal conflicts.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
From Indira to JFK: World leaders who were assassinated
Students fined for reciting Hanuman Chalisa in MP
Kerala: Contest to find Malayalam word for transgender
Dog ate license: Unusual excuses for traffic violations
Resorts ravage forest created by Mysore king in 1920
James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82