Will Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy sign Tirumala temple's faith form this time?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster Jaganmohan Reddy’s Tirumala tour on Wednesday is keenly waited for in the state to find out if he would put an end to a controversy that rages every-time he visits the revered Hindu shrine.

Reddy, a follower of Christianity, has visited the hill-temple a few times before but has continually refused to abide by a rule – that requires non-Hindus to declare their faith in Lord Venkateshwara before entering the hallowed sanctum.

Reddy’s visit this time for the ongoing Brahmotsavams (annual 10-day celestial event) to offer silk garments to the almighty on behalf of the government comes in the backdrop of a spate of incidents like chariot burnings, defacing of idols, and break-ins at various Hindu temples across the state.

The opposition TDP and the BJP-JanaSena combine has alleged the YSRCP government’s purposeful disregard towards Hindu temples, symbols, and traditions as instigating such attacks.

Do rivals attempt to portray Jagan as anti-Hindu?

Reddy who was earlier branded “pro-Christian” for his various incentives for the minority community like honorarium for pastors, enhanced financial assistance for a pilgrimage to Jerusalem and other Biblical places, is now being projected as “anti-Hindu” by his detractors.

The TDP, BJP have now renewed their demand that Reddy should sign the Tirumala declaration.

Adding fuel in the fiery scenario, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board chairman YV Subba Reddy’s remarks last week stated that the Tirumala declaration was not needed for the temple entry of the non-Hindus.

Ex-Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and AP BJP chief Somu Veerraju have censured the TTD chief’s statement. Naidu called it an attempt to alter the traditions “to accommodate a non-believer.”

With several Hindu organizations also agitated, Subba Reddy retracted and said that he “never suggested or indicated for withdrawal of declaration by non-Hindus seeking Srivari darshan.”

“There were several incidents in the past wherein some non-Hindu political personalities visited Tirumala and had darshan without signing the declaration form. And as there are instances showing Jaganmohan Reddy’s immense faith in Lord Venkateshwara, I just said that he need not sign the document", Subba Reddy explained.

Even as the TTD chief attempted to douse the conflagration, a YSRCP minister – Kodali Venkateswara Rao - sparked a wider outrage by dubbing the declaration rule archaic and that it should be done away with. The minister known for his acerbic remarks on political opponents also made light of the Hindu temple incidents.

To sign or not to…

The furor over the faith form has yet again put the TTD officials in a tight spot.

“The declaration rule might be there but who would dare ask the CM to sign it,” a TTD official questions.

According to AP’s former Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao, one TTD executive officer in the past had to face the state leaders’ wrath for insisting on Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s signature on the declaration.

“When I was the EO in 2010-11, the then chief justice of AP high court Nisar Ahmad Kakru came to visit the temple. When I explained to him about the faith declaration, he said he would consider it and left without darshan. In absence of faith, that is an honorable decision,” Rao, who is now with the BJP, told DH.

“To sign or not to sign the form continues to be Jagan’s Hamletian dilemma,” Rao says.

What is the Tirumala temple declaration?

Rule no 136 of the TTD general regulations state that only Hindus are allowed for Darshan. Non-Hindus who wish to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara have to inform the TTD officials about their religion and declare the same in the faith form as per Rule 137. According to 2014 circular, if anyone is noticed as non-Hindu (based on his or her name like Esaiah, Sardar Singh, Ahmed, or attire, etc.), the TTD authorities can ask them for a declaration.

Earlier eminent non-Hindus who signed – Former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam

Among those who did not – UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, late CM Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy