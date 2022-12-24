'Will act on varsity chancellorship Bills after review'

Will decide to replace Governor as Chancellor after perusing Bills: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Khan said there were already two Bills pending his approval as the State government was yet to provide the clarifications he had sought

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 24 2022, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 21:41 ist
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said he would take action on Bills, which aim to remove him as Chancellor of universities in the State, after going through them and obtaining the necessary clarifications, if required, from the ruling Left government.

Khan, speaking to reporters, said he has not yet seen the Bills passed recently by the Assembly as he was outside Kerala travelling for the last few days. On December 13, the Assembly passed the Bills for replacing the Governor as the Chancellor of universities and for appointing eminent academicians in the post.

Khan said there were already two Bills pending his approval as the State government was yet to provide the clarifications he had sought. The pending Bills are -- the Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill and the University Laws (Amendment) Bill.

The Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill seeks to make the executive the appellate authority over reports by the anti-corruption agency. The University Laws (Amendment) Bill passed in September aims to change the number of members and the structure of the search-cum-selection committee that picks the Vice-Chancellor candidates.

The Bills for removing the Governor as Chancellor were introduced in the House amid the continuing tussle between Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan government over various issues, including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of universities.

Kerala
Arif Mohammed Khan
India News
universities

