Will end Muslim reservations in Telangana: Amit Shah

Home minister Amit Shah has announced that upon coming to power in Telangana, the BJP will end the Muslim reservations in the state.

Shah made the statement on Sunday while addressing the party's rally named Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha at Chevella, near Hyderabad, after arriving here from the election campaign in neighboring Karnataka.

Going to assembly polls, the Basavaraj Bommai led BJP government in Karnataka had recently scrapped the four percent backward caste reservation for Muslims in the state, while transferring the same to enhance the quota for Vokkaliga, Lingayat etc communities.

Also Read: Bommai govt scraps 4% Muslim quota, distributes it among Vokkaligas, Lingayats

Endorsing the move, Shah, in Bengaluru on Saturday, slammed religion-based reservations calling them as in violation of the constitution.

After the Karnataka elections in May, the BJP leadership is expected to focus on the Telangana assembly polls to be held later this year.

“We will end the unconstitutional Muslim reservation in Telangana, offering the right to SC, ST and OBCs,” said Shah, while expressing confidence that the BJP will assume power with full majority after the polls due in December.

Muslims categorized as backward avail four percent reservation in Telangana.

In his speech, Shah repeatedly accused the K Chandrasekhar Rao government of implementing the AIMIM agenda at the behest of its chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

“How can the car (reference to the BRS poll symbol) go in the right direction when the steering is in the hands of Majilis-Owaisi?” Shah asked the gathering.

Shah said that the counting has begun for the end of KCR's corrupt rule.

“KCR is dreaming of becoming the PM but the seat will be occupied again by Narendra Modi in 2024,” Shah said while asking the CM to focus on retaining his seat in Telangana this year. “We will not stop our fight till you are dethroned.”

Alleging that the BRS government is obstructing the centre's welfare schemes from reaching the poor in Telangana, Shah said that “KCR cannot keep Modi away from the public.”

Backing the state BJP demand, the Home Minister said that the TSPSC recruitment exam paper leak scam should be probed by a sitting high court judge.

The Chevella meet was held as part of the BJP's Parliament Pravas Yojana. Before commencing his speech, Shah garlanded a statue of Saint Basaveshwara kept on the stage.