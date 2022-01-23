Will extend support to DMK govt on Hogenakkal project: AIADMK

AIADMK on Sunday criticized the Karnataka government for raising objections to the second phase of the Hogenakkal water project and extended its support to the ruling DMK in implementing the project that would provide drinking water to several villages of Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts.

In a statement, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka government accusing it of “not releasing Cauvery water” on time and releasing only “surplus water” to Tamil Nadu after all reservoirs in Karnataka reach their maximum capacity.

“Karnataka has no moral right to oppose the project. Karnataka has a habit of opposing every project conceived by Tamil Nadu for the sake of opposing. The AIADMK strongly condemns the opposition to this project by the Karnataka government,” Panneerselvam said in the statement.

The former chief minister also told the DMK that the AIADMK, in its capacity as the principal Opposition party, will stand behind the Tamil Nadu government in executing the ambitious project.

Panneerselvam also said the Hogenakkal water scheme was first conceived by former chief minister M G Ramachandran in the 1980s and revived by J Jayalalithaa in the 1990s. However, the efforts to implement the project could not succeed due to funding issues.

He recalled that the AIADMK had protested against Karnataka’s opposition to the phase-I of the project in 2008.

“It was Amma (Jayalalithaa) who inaugurated the project in 2013 via video conferencing from Chennai,” he said.

The comments come after Karnataka raised objections to Tamil Nadu’s announcement on implementing the phase II of the Hogenakkal integrated drinking water project at a cost of Rs 4,600 crore.

